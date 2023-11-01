EQT: Why impact investing is on the crest of a wave

This article is sponsored by EQT.

Why did EQT decide to enter the impact space?

Andreas Aschenbrenner: Since EQT’s inception in 1994, the firm has been about more than just capital and our purpose – to future-proof companies and make a positive impact for all – developed out of this. From there, it was a natural extension to, for example, commit to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and launch our lighthouse strategy for impact, EQT Future. With this strategy, we are raising the bar for how to invest in a way that benefits both our investors and society, by investing in companies that have solutions that actively contribute to planetary or people’s health.

After all, climate change is something that impacts all businesses, communities and economies. The fight to mitigate its effects represents one of the largest secular macroeconomic shifts in memory. At a conservative estimate, reaching just 75 percent of decarbonisation targets will cost $3 trillion annually.

The biodiversity funding gap, meanwhile, is in excess of $700 million a year. That is creating a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity. However, it also represents a business imperative to protect the value of our investments. Doubling down on sustainability means building a better future, not just for our kids but also for our companies and investors. This is the backdrop we are investing against.

What is your approach to impact investing?

Jen Braswell: Our approach brings the best of EQT, distilled over three decades of developing companies, and combines it with new approaches. These include our impact management framework and toolbox, which are geared at driving impact from sourcing all the way through to exit.

AA: The number of impact GPs has mushroomed over the past five years, but many are generalists. These typically target growth equity and venture investments, but EQT Future is a little different. It targets mature, market leading companies with the potential to transform entire industries and drive large-scale change.

Given that we are investing in companies that are already ‘winners of tomorrow’ within their niches, we have a slightly longer holding period to compound both return and impact, compared to a normal buyout strategy. We are focused on two specific themes: climate and nature; and health and wellbeing.

Within climate and nature, we are focused on decarbonising everything from industrial processes, to value chains to logistics and buildings. This might include digital real estate solutions that can help homes and offices achieve carbon neutrality, or companies providing circular economy solutions, encompassing recycling and sustainable packaging. In addition, we target agritech businesses providing sustainable food solutions.

When it comes to health and wellbeing, it is important to note that we are one of the most active private markets healthcare investors in the world. Roughly 40-50 percent of our private capital portfolio is in healthcare. Hence, it was a natural extension for us to focus on this theme in the impact space. Here we look to improve both quality of care and access to care.

What is your approach to managing and measuring impact and what challenges can this present?

JB: EQT’s approach to impact is all about integrating impact into the business-as-usual investment process. This starts with rigorous screening and a deep due diligence investigation specifically on impact opportunities. This feeds into a base case and an upside case for underwriting those impact outcomes that inform our investment decision making, alongside the commercial case.

We engage in the investments with the support of our network of advisers. It is important that we incentivise businesses to deliver against appropriate impact metrics as well. That isn’t only about setting KPIs; it is about ensuring the management team is onside and helping them see the value that can be created through focusing on these topics.

There are a number of challenges inherent in this process, including how we attribute outcomes to the company and to our own investment. There are also challenges associated with building out benchmarks, and we are working closely with industry bodies to help develop common solutions for this.

What skills and expertise are required to succeed as an impact investor?

JB: A big part of why I wanted to join EQT is the sustainability integration team the firm has built over the last few years. It is very clear that the focus of that team goes well beyond ESG risk management, incorporating true sustainable value creation.

EQT’s sustainability integration work, which led to the commitment to the SBTi, provided the foundation to go further and start thinking about sourcing companies that have the products and services to create impact. As our impact management approach develops, it can be rolled out into new impact strategies and across the portfolio more broadly. And at that point, we will be able to upskill deal teams and embed this work into EQT’s business-as-usual.

But for now, impact does require specialist skills. It requires someone waking up every morning thinking about how to factor impact into due diligence and underwriting and how to work with management to drive those outcomes, which is different to a typical private equity strategy.

What innovations are you currently seeing in impact?

JB: The impact space is evolving at incredible speed, not least in terms of investor appetite. Many institutional investors are either working towards developing impact allocations or are setting their priorities in the space.

Pension funds have their own clients who want products with a demonstrable impact. Wealth managers, meanwhile, recognise that the next generation is getting its hands on the levers and is really thinking about how to invest its own wealth. Endowments and family offices are also increasingly prevalent in the impact field. It feels as though we are just before the crest of the wave.

This will lead to a proliferation of impact products and will also mean more regulation. The US Securities and Exchange Commission, UK Financial Conduct Authority and the European Securities and Markets Authority all have, or are in the process of, putting labelling regulations in place in order to start putting some boundaries around the market. But despite fears of impact washing, there is huge excitement about what this cascade of capital can do, as we also start to see great private markets talent shift towards delivering impact alongside financial returns.

In terms of specific innovations, we are starting to see more discussion around systemic investment – investing at different points on the value chain to deliver industry level outcomes. We are also seeing multi-strategy investing, where you take a thematic approach and invest all the way from early-stage companies to mature businesses. Finally, we are seeing innovation in the way that impact is incorporated in valuations, and that is an area where we will be focusing a lot of attention over the next two years.

AA: I think there will be a recognition that generating and measuring impact requires more time than is required by a classical buyout fund and so we will see a shift in fund structures. But I absolutely believe that the returns will be worth the wait.

Building an impact base case Three examples of active engagement with portfolio companies to

support their impact and sustainability goals Anticimex Anticimex was EQT Future’s first investment. The company has developed a biocide-free pest control product, enabling clients to control rodents without the use of toxins. Anticimex was already a large and market-leading business in the pest control space, but EQT formed an impact base case predicated on driving sales of this new product through an incentivisation scheme that goes all the way down to branch managers, as well as by educating clients and bolstering consumer demand. So far, the business has doubled the initial base case in terms of sales of the new device. EQT has also supported Anticimex in bringing a chief biology officer on board who is helping with a biodiversity materiality assessment using the SBTi framework. SHL Medical SHL Medical, meanwhile, is a company that designs and develops autoinjector mechanisms that enable patients to treat chronic diseases in their own homes. The impact case is based first on patient autonomy, which leads to a greater adherence to treatment plans and better overall outcomes, but also on a decreased burden to the healthcare system. Since EQT acquired SHL, it has built a team of seven dedicated sustainability professionals that drive, among other things, the circularity of the company’s devices, decarbonisation of its supply chain as well as innovation, including exploring the ability to get treatments into underserved markets. Bloom EQT Future’s most recent investment is Bloom, a business focused on developing innovative varieties of table grapes and other stone fruits to ensure greater resilience in terms of not requiring fungicides and less water, thereby putting less stress on the agricultural system. The impact has been underwritten based on getting new seedlings into the ground, which can be equated to a reduction in fungicide use. Going forward, EQT will also be working with the Bloom management team on the launch of a research project, testing the soil where these varieties have been planted in order to measure improvements using innovative techniques such as environmental DNA testing.

Andreas Aschenbrenner is a partner and deputy head of the EQT Future advisory team and Jen Braswell is a managing director and head of impact for private capital at EQT