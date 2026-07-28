PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Family office GreenBear reducing PE exposure, favours SMAs
Investment chief Vishnu Amble sees cost-efficiency benefits in ‘full-service’ separately managed accounts amid lower private equity returns.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Investment chief Vishnu Amble sees cost-efficiency benefits in ‘full-service’ separately managed accounts amid lower private equity returns.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination