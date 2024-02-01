Five trends to watch in responsible investing

Last year saw the private equity industry’s approach to responsible investing shift as the rise of climate-focused initiatives and regulatory pressures took centre stage.

The proportion of private equity firms that list regulation among the top three drivers for their organisation’s ESG activities rose from 12 percent in 2020 to 33 percent in 2023, according to PwC’s Global Private Equity Responsible Investment Survey 2023. Yet the industry’s ESG efforts extend far beyond compliance – value creation tops the list of ESG drivers (70 percent), while a further 33 percent of respondents cite ESG’s impact on exit value as one of the top three reasons for focusing on ESG.

But amid challenges, such as the ‘ESG backlash’ in the US, how will the industry move forward in 2024? And what will firms prioritise? Here are five key trends set to unfold.

Driving decarbonisation

Decarbonisation has been a growing area of focus for many GPs and LPs, but it can be a complex task. Katharina Neureiter, co-head of sustainability at Carlyle, suggests firms collaborate and join climate-conscious groups, such as Initiative Climat International, as these provide guidance for the industry, helping to set clear benchmarks and standards. “We believe working towards these common definitions promotes transparency and allows teams to focus their time on actually doing the work which drives decarbonisation and leads to better financial outcomes.”

A growing number of PE firms are turning to the Science-Based Targets initiative to help their portfolio companies set and stay on track with their decarbonisation goals.

“For EQT, the past year marked the year where our commitment to the Science-Based Targets initiative – first made in 2021 – really accelerated,” says Sophie Walker, head of sustainability, private capital Europe and North America, at EQT. “At year-end, 49 of our portfolio companies had set or were in the process of setting science-based carbon emission reduction targets.”

Ken Mehlman, a partner, global head of public affairs and co-head of KKR Global Impact, says decarbonisation and working towards the energy transition are priorities for the firm over the next year.

“These themes have strong secular tailwinds, and we expect they will become more important as time goes on,” he says. “We think that, both in the United States and in Europe, the trends for the decarbonisation and re-shoring of energy and industrial supply chains will continue, with intensifying geopolitical competition as a major spur. That will be especially true in everything related to auto manufacturing, battery making, steel, sustainable aviation fuels and even the nuclear energy supply chain.”

Mehlman adds that KKR’s new global climate strategy will look at accelerating the decarbonisation of higher emitting assets and business models.

Tracking ESG data

Investor demand for ESG information shows no signs of slowing. “ESG data is increasing in its importance,” says Carlyle’s Neureiter, who adds that carbon emissions data for invested funds is “top of the list” of data requests. “LPs are increasingly trying to understand climate risk within their own portfolios, as well as climate opportunities.

“Comprehensive data is also important to benchmark different GPs and how effectively GPs are implementing their commitments and policies. Industry collaborations such as the ESG Data Convergence Initiative are bringing much needed transparency in this regard.”

While industry-led initiatives are helping to drive progress, Laurent Donin de Rosière, a partner and head of investor relations and strategic partnerships at Ambienta, believes there’s more work to be done. A “lack of standardisation continues to be an issue”, he says, particularly given the fact that “demand for solid ESG data is becoming increasingly relevant on the investor front. That is driven by a growing awareness of the relevance of not just social and governance considerations, but also environmental factors and decarbonisation… and, to a certain extent, an increase in regulatory requirements.”

Deciding what data to collect in order to provide meaningful insights for all stakeholders remains the crux of the issue. “We have seen examples of managers gathering more than 100 KPIs, but in reality, LPs cannot process such large amounts of data,” says Fabio Ranghino, a partner and head of strategy and sustainability at Ambienta.

Managers will also need to find the right balance in meeting the data expectations of LPs, who all have diverse requirements, he adds. “We see a clear lack of alignment across LPs. They do however share several areas in common, and projects like data conversion initiatives can help create a core set of data that is common across the crowd.”

Ranghino recommends avoiding unnecessary KPIs, as well as using software tools and platforms to help smooth the process.

Keeping up with regulatory requirements

The private equity industry continues to get to grips with the ESG regulatory landscape’s many moving parts, from the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation to proposed ESG disclosure rules in the US. Firms have also been preparing for the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, with companies in the first phase of the legislation’s rollout due to report on the 2024 fiscal year in 2025.

“For companies, this represents a significant regulatory burden,” says EQT’s Walker. “But it is also a major opportunity to mainstream accountability for sustainability performance. For sustainability tech solutions, this is a great moment to step in to help.”

Tighter regulations often mean tighter ESG reporting. As a result, Ambienta’s Ranghino says the challenge for GPs will be to prioritise their workloads. “Finding an efficient and effective way to balance the workload internally at GP level and within the portfolio company to fulfil all these requirements, while at the same time achieving the ultimate goal of first drawing insights from the data to subsequently implement impactful actions as a result, is not easy.”

Navigating ESG pushback

According to Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study, 59 percent of LPs believe a strong ESG policy will lead to better long-term returns in their private markets portfolios. This marks a decline from 69 percent in the 2023 study. The data also points to stark regional differences in sentiment – just 41 percent of North America-based LP respondents believe ESG will have a positive impact on returns, compared with 79 percent of respondents in Western Europe.

Debates around ESG in the US have become increasingly politicised, with a number of conservative states passing ‘anti-ESG’ legislation over the last two years.

“In the US, ESG is being seen as increasingly controversial and people have started to be reluctant to even openly disclose whether they believe in this concept or not,” Ranghino says. “People are shying away from communicating that they are supporting ESG principles as I expect they are concerned about possible retaliation from institutions and stakeholders who are opposed to the ESG trend.

“But I also think the industry is increasingly conscious that integrating ESG within your operation as a manager and within a portfolio comes with a cost.”

Politicised debates may have more of an impact on the language and discussions surrounding ESG than on the initiatives themselves, with Coller Capital’s Global Private Equity Barometer: Summer 2023 finding that more than three-quarters of LPs do not expect GPs to change the emphasis they place on ESG as a result of the anti-ESG movement in the US.

Finding value

Aside from regional differences, some market participants also suggest a lack of clarity could be contributing to uncertainty around ESG. “There continues to be a real debate about what people mean by ESG,” says KKR’s Mehlman. “Is it so-called ‘values investing’ or is it about creating value for all investments?

“For us, we focus on identifying business-relevant, material topics where there are opportunities for value creation, like a more engaged workforce, often through employee ownership, as well as value protection – ensuring that companies manage climate or supply chain risk.”

While the majority of private markets firms say they can demonstrate how ESG has a positive impact on investment performance – 58 percent according to PEI’s Private Fund Leaders Survey 2023 – that leaves a hefty minority that still struggle to show the financial impact.

“There is reasonable consensus around the long or even mid-term value created by sound and effective management of ESG issues,” says Ranghino. “Nonetheless, as the industry is not yet capable [of capturing] the economic value of ESG, this raises the question to managers whether ESG integration is a positive contributor to their investment case, particularly if certain positive outcomes unfold beyond the typical investment duration of a certain asset class.”

As a result, he believes that more short-term orientated market players may question the cost of integrating ESG. He is confident though that, over time, and as practices mature, the industry will become increasingly capable of quantifying the value that ESG provides.