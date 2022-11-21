- Name: City of Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Retirement System
- HQ: Fort Lauderdale, US
- AUM: $709.72 million
- Allocations to alternatives: 12.52%
City of Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Retirement System has committed $20 million to fund of funds Taurus Private Markets Fund II, as confirmed by a source at the pension fund.
The fund’s predecessor, Taurus Private Markets Fund I, raised $112 million to invest in value-orientated, lower mid-market leveraged buyout funds and private credit partnerships whose target fund sizes do not exceed $1.25 billion.
The pension fund has an alternatives target allocation of 20%. As shown below, the fund’s recent commitments have targeted the diversified sector.
