US pension backs a private equity fund of funds managed by US-based investment firm Taurus Private Markets.

Name: City of Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Retirement System

City of Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Retirement System HQ: Fort Lauderdale, US

Fort Lauderdale, US AUM: $709.72 million

$709.72 million Allocations to alternatives: 12.52%

City of Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Retirement System has committed $20 million to fund of funds Taurus Private Markets Fund II, as confirmed by a source at the pension fund.

The fund’s predecessor, Taurus Private Markets Fund I, raised $112 million to invest in value-orientated, lower mid-market leveraged buyout funds and private credit partnerships whose target fund sizes do not exceed $1.25 billion.

The pension fund has an alternatives target allocation of 20%. As shown below, the fund’s recent commitments have targeted the diversified sector.

