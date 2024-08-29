FPPA commits $30m to PE
The US public pension has committed $25m to Peak Rock's fourth capital fund and $5m to a Transom co-investment.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The US public pension has committed $25m to Peak Rock's fourth capital fund and $5m to a Transom co-investment.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination