FPPA makes $80m worth of PE commitments
The Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado to commit to Summit Partners, the Cynosure Group and Periscope Equity.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado to commit to Summit Partners, the Cynosure Group and Periscope Equity.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination