To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
The Fresno County Employees' Retirement Association committed to three buyout-focused funds, with $20m to Sterling Group Partners VI, $20m to JFL Equity Investors VI and $10m to Bridgepoint Development Capital V.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination