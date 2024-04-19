Featured

Fresno County adds $50m in commitments

The Fresno County Employees' Retirement Association committed to three buyout-focused funds, with $20m to Sterling Group Partners VI, $20m to JFL Equity Investors VI and $10m to Bridgepoint Development Capital V.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this