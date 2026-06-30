PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
From ‘status quo’ to ‘remain in place’: ILPA updates CV guidance for an evolving market
The industry body's prior guidance was 'silent on a lot of things’, chief executive Jennifer Choi tells Secondaries Investor.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The industry body's prior guidance was 'silent on a lot of things’, chief executive Jennifer Choi tells Secondaries Investor.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination