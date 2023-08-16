The US public pension has backed six US-focused private equity vehicles.

Institution: Florida Retirement System Trust Fund

Headquarters: Tallahassee, US

AUM: $235.16 billion

Allocation to private equity: 9.5%

Florida Retirement System Trust Fund has confirmed $1.2 billion worth of private equity commitments across six vehicles, according to the Q2 report published on the pension’s website.

The commitments comprise:

The US public pension fund has a total value of $235.16 billion, with a target of 9.7 percent in private equity. Its current allocation is slightly below that at 9.5 percent. As of March 2023, the pension fund’s private equity investments were valued at $22.34 billion.

As shown below, the pension fund primarily concentrates on diversified vehicles that focus buyout returns.

