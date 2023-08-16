Institution: Florida Retirement System Trust Fund
Headquarters: Tallahassee, US
AUM: $235.16 billion
Allocation to private equity: 9.5%
Florida Retirement System Trust Fund has confirmed $1.2 billion worth of private equity commitments across six vehicles, according to the Q2 report published on the pension’s website.
The commitments comprise:
- A total of $200 million to Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners XI
- A total of $86 million to Quantum Energy Partners VIII
- A total of $14 million to Quantum Energy Partners VIII Co-Investment Fund
- A total of $600 million to Lexington Co-Investment Partners VI-F
- A total of $200 million to Asia Alternatives FL Investor IV
- A total of $100 million to Hahn & Co IV
The US public pension fund has a total value of $235.16 billion, with a target of 9.7 percent in private equity. Its current allocation is slightly below that at 9.5 percent. As of March 2023, the pension fund’s private equity investments were valued at $22.34 billion.
As shown below, the pension fund primarily concentrates on diversified vehicles that focus buyout returns.
