Fubon Life confirms $50m commitment

The Taiwan-based insurance company has backed a private equity fund.

Institution: Fubon Life Insurance

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

AUM: NT$4.74 trillion ($154.2 billion; €144.4 billion)



Fubon Life Insurance has agreed to commit $50 million to KPS Special Situations Fund VI, managed by KPS Capital Partners.

The Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have focused on buyout, growth equity, secondaries and distressed/turnaround strategies in the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

