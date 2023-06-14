Fubon Life confirms $50m commitment

Institution: Fubon Life Insurance
Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan
AUM: NT$4.74 trillion ($154.2 billion; €144.4 billion)
Fubon Life Insurance has agreed to commit $50 million to KPS Special Situations Fund VI, managed by KPS Capital Partners.
The Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have focused on buyout, growth equity, secondaries and distressed/turnaround strategies in the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.
