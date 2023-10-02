Future 40 operators on value creation’s next phase

Some of PEI’s Future 40 operators share their outlook on how value-creation levers will evolve over the coming decade.

Since its launch in 2019, Private Equity International’s 40 Under 40: Future Leaders of Private Equity list has celebrated rising stars that hold operator roles in the industry, from specialist and generalist operating partners to up-and-coming leaders focusing on areas such as ESG, talent and DE&I. Many of the Future 40 operators featured over the last five years have remits that have a significant bearing on the value-creation activities undertaken by their firms.

We asked some of the Future 40 operators from the class of 2022 and 2023 to select a value-creation lever in their area of expertise and to explain how this lever has changed over the course of their career and how they expect it to evolve further over the next five to 10 years.

Khalida Ali , vice-president, diversity and inclusion at Vista Equity Partners, on DE&I:

“In recent years, private equity has made considerable strides in its recognition of DE&I as a fundamental value-creation driver, both at the firm and portfolio level. While we’ve seen increased engagement from GPs and LPs alike, there is also a recognition that more work is needed to achieve meaningful progress.

“Our industry has the unique opportunity to effect change at scale, and I expect we will continue to see the increased adoption and sophistication of DE&I initiatives, including systems designed to create more equitable access to opportunities through diverse recruiting pipelines, inclusive cultures, and more executive and board-level accountability.”

Ellen Köhler , chief financial officer, Elevate at Verdane, on the role of the CFO:

“The function of the private equity CFO has shifted from a technical role, with focus exclusively on financials and good governance, to a strategic role with greater emphasis on value creation. Today the CFO serves as a strategic partner to the executive team and the board; the CFO acts as a decision engineer who enables data-driven decision-making throughout the organisation.

“Over the next five to 10 years, we can expect these trends to continue and potentially evolve towards further integration of finance and IT functions, to fully leverage the power of data analytics and digital transformation. There will be an increased reliance on advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, and the CFO will expand towards owning the digital strategy of their companies. Furthermore, there will be a growing importance of ESG factors: CFOs will likely be tasked with incorporating ESG factors into their strategies, to meet the growing demand for responsible investing from both investors and regulators.”

Robert Massey , managing director at AnaCap, on technology:

“Technology continues to have an enormous impact on the financial services industry. Over the last decade we have seen rapid deployment of technology to solve business challenges and create competitive advantage. In the lower mid-market this has typically been case by case, for example through automation of key processes.

“However, to become truly technology enabled, we favour a ‘system first’ mindset, as opposed to wrapping the technology around existing processes. This way we can capture data front to back, enabling an effective target, monitor and review framework, which in turn captures sustainable competitive advantage.”

Andy Pickens , managing director, data and digital transformation at Apollo Global Management, on technology:

“Over the last five years, private equity firms have shifted from regarding digital as a disruption risk to embracing it as a potential catalyst for portfolio growth and multiple expansion. We have seen how strategic investments in digital customer experience and operating models can transform companies into higher growth businesses with greater operating leverage.

“Now, as generative AI emerges, this next chapter will involve helping companies leverage their data to automate and personalise customer experiences and processes to amplify results. Alongside this, we expect continued focus on recruiting world-class management teams with strong digital fluency to navigate these transformative shifts.”

Julia Wikmark , head of corporate sustainability at EQT, on sustainability:

“One key change within the area of sustainability is the shift from ‘why’ to ‘how’. In the early days of my career, a large part of the work was spent on education, helping people make the connection to why sustainability is an important value-creation lever. Today, sustainability proficiency is much higher and sustainability is often a core part of our investment thesis and value-creation plan.

“We’re focused on understanding how to best continue the work to embed, scale and automate the more operational aspects of sustainability and how our insights can help us become a smarter investor and owner.”