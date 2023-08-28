GPIF approves €1bn in commitments

The Tokyo-based pension fund has backed two private equity funds.

Institution: Government Pension Investment Fund, Japan (GPIF)

Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan

AUM: ¥219.17 trillion ($1.50 trillion; €1.38 trillion)



Government Pension Investment Fund, Japan (GPIF) has agreed to commit €500 million each to CVC Capital Partners IX and EQT X per a recent commitment notice from the firm.

The Japanese pension fund’s recent private equity commitments have focused on the buyout strategy in the North America and Europe regions.

