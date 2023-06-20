Share A- A+ 100%

As institutional LPs wrestle with the denominator effect and a lack of distributions, private equity managers are increasingly catering to smaller LPs such as family offices and private wealth investors.

Pension schemes and sovereign wealth funds have traditionally been a fundraising priority for GPs because they are capable of writing larger cheques ranging from the hundreds of millions to – on rare occasions – billions at a time. For many family offices, even cheques in the tens of millions could be considered sizable, meaning these investors are sometimes overlooked by GPs who consider their granularity limiting and resource-intensive.

However, a more challenging environment has prompted some managers to place greater emphasis on this burgeoning LP base.

“When we visited New York in the past, these firms would always send a principal to meet with us,” a chief executive at a Hong Kong multi-family office told Private Equity International on condition of anonymity in May. “Now, they’re sending the really senior investor relations staff.”

Besides greater access, family offices are also finding GPs more flexible when it comes to their minimum ticket sizes.

“We see the trend that they are more open-minded to talking to us and are more willing to build a long-term relationship,” Alex Yu, co-founder and chief executive at Hong Kong-based private investment office 3 Capital Partners, told PEI in June. “They are open to starting with a smaller ticket size to initiate the relationship. Traditionally, when you talk to the more well-established GPs, $10 million to $20 million is a starting point or the minimum ticket.”

Global alternatives giant EQT is among those seeking greater exposure to this LP base. The firm established a private wealth capital raising team in 2021 dedicated to meeting the needs of private investors and introducing these individuals to PE products that match their capabilities and appetites.

“Our perspective here is more about being able to give these families the right access based on their balance sheet size,” Sueann Yeo, APAC head of private wealth management and capital raising at EQT, told PEI.

Yeo said that as more family offices get educated about the private market, they increasingly want the same type of outperformance over the public markets achieved through institutional allocation models. “They are becoming more and more willing to allocate, and therefore the ticket sizes have definitely gotten bigger,” she added.

At the same time, Yeo said the firm is getting more flexible in terms of commitments they accept. “It’s all about the suitability both ways, meaning that EQT’s strategy should be suitable for the client and that the client being a long-standing supporter of EQT as well,” she noted. To cater to various investors of different appetite and ticket sizes, Yeo said EQT has also partnered with service providers to build smaller funds that accept smaller cheques.

The firm launched EQT Nexus, a semi-liquid strategy targeting individual investors, in May this year, according to a press release. EQT Nexus offers investors exposure to the firm’s flagship funds, life-sciences, growth, APAC-focused BPEA EQT products, co-investments and more with a minimum investment of €25,000. Investors can choose to subscribe on a monthly basis and request redemptions on a quarterly basis, subject to redemption limitations.

Opening new doors

The rising importance of family and individual investors is driven by several factors. Apart from GPs wanting to look for commitments outside of their existing institutional partners, private wealth channels are also maturing in structure.

“Family offices are becoming more institutionalised and professionalised,” said Niklas Amundsson, partner at placement agent Monument Group.

Some jurisdictions in Asia, like Singapore, are taking progressive steps to lure family offices with tax exemptions. Family offices will have to register and be regulated under the country’s monetary authority in order to enjoy tax incentives. As family offices become more regulated, “they become more institutionalised by definition, making it easier for GPs to market to them”, Amundsson noted.

What’s more, managers are becoming more appreciative of the flexibility of private investors, according to Joe Kwan, managing partner at Hong Kong-headquartered Raffles Family Office.

“Our ability to deploy funds much faster than some institutions combined with our ability to commit through various cycles, sets us apart,” he said. “This is evident by our ability to write large cheques even in the current market climate. I think this made us a compelling capital source for a lot of GPs. On a daily basis I am approached by GPs keen to align themselves and their products to our capital, I think this is often under reported.”

It isn’t only private equity that has developed an appetite for family capital; in Asia-Pacific in particular, family investors have a long-standing relationship with private real estate. Raffles, for its part, co-launched Tishman Speyer/Raffles Family Office APAC Opportunity Fund I alongside real estate firm Tishman Speyer in May 2023 to pusue value-add and opportunistic investments.

However, appetites for private equity funds are growing. According to the UBS Global Family Office Report 2023, family allocations to PE funds rose two percentage points from 8 percent in 2021 to 10 percent in 2023. Some 35 percent plan to increase their allocations to PE funds in the next 12 months.

Better access to information

Transparency and access to information have always been a concern for smaller LPs, with institutional investors likely to receive more detailed information, and at a faster rate, when doing their due diligence on GPs. As private wealth investors become more crucial to fundraising, however, GPs appear to recognise the need for a more nuanced approach.

“Gone are the days when the most popular fund managers just send the terms, give people six weeks to subscribe,” said Monument’s Amundsson. “There is definitely more transparency in today’s processes and that’s also why they take longer. People really have to open the doors to their back offices and let the investors really go through the files and look under the hood,” he added.

When it comes to fund terms, not all investors can negotiate for better conditions. “GPs are very noticeably turning their attention to high-net-worth investors in [Asia-Pacific],”said Vincent Ip, an asset management partner at law firm Ropes & Gray. “The process is often highly intermediated and there’s typically not much negotiation done through distributors, such as private banks – they are primarily focused on economics or fee concessions on aggregate.”

As private investment offices become more institutionalised and garner more attention from GPs, the pendulum may begin to swing in their favour.

“In negotiating with the GPs, the terms offered to us now, are often better than those I used to get when I was on the buy side of a bank,” said Kwan from Raffles. “I think GPs are looking at building a long-term relationship, which is why the fund terms are often more attractive than what has been offered to some institutions.”