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GPs face up to PE’s valuations problem
As demand for distributions rises, PE managers may have to take a more pragmatic approach to pricing in the months ahead.
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As demand for distributions rises, PE managers may have to take a more pragmatic approach to pricing in the months ahead.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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