GPs turn to NAV financing

A decade ago, the subscription lines market was in its early stages and there was much hesitancy about its adoption as a fund management tool. Today, sub lines are used by more than 90 percent of private equity funds. Many predict that NAV financing will go the same way.

In an environment of longer hold periods, NAV facilities offer both a route to liquidity – effectively providing a bridge to LPs waiting for assets to sell – and a source of capital to keep driving value creation at the tail end of a fund’s life.

Kevin Alexander, a partner in Ares Management’s alternative credit strategy, tells affiliate title Private Debt Investor: “With the cost of capital so much higher, it is challenging for GPs to effectively achieve desired returns. NAV lending solutions have the ability to provide GPs with a lot of flexibility in terms of the time to monetise their portfolios.

“In today’s market, PE managers are looking for us to provide lending solutions against the assets they hold. NAV solutions can be an accretive and cheaper form of capital versus pure equity capital because of the shorter duration.”

Scratching the surface

With NAV adoption gaining pace and LP acceptance increasing, lenders are innovating to provide bespoke solutions, including hybrid loan facilities that are underwritten on the basis of both a fund’s investor capital commitments and its investment portfolio.

Richard Sehayek, a managing director in Ares’ alternative credit strategy, says: “I don’t believe we’ve yet scratched the surface of NAV financing. Right now, most of the activity we see is from 2016- and 2017-vintage funds, and as time goes on we expect to see more and more. We believe the facilities being done today represent a small percentage of the potential in this space.”

Thomas Doyle, a partner and head of the NAV financing business at Pemberton Asset Management, points out that the sub line business already stands at more than $500 billion globally. NAV financing, he adds, is currently estimated at $100 billion, but is set to overtake.

“In five years’ time, this will be very much established as an asset class in its own right, with allocations from LPs coming either as part of private credit strategies or from standalone buckets. It will be much larger than it is now, and it will be clearly designated as a private debt product with private debt structures, covenants and instruments. We will also see much more adoption… and a much broader appreciation by LPs of the win-win nature of these financings.”

Here to stay

Andrew Bellis, head of private debt at Partners Group, adds: “Our view is that NAV financing is here to stay, and [will] grow as a tool for GPs to manage liquidity. We are in a very different place today in terms of financing, fundraising and exits, which is challenging for sponsors, and you also have a dynamic where banks are still active in this area but only in a certain part of the market.

“There is a big opportunity for private debt providers here, and we think about this not just as a GP tool but also as an LP tool. Instead of doing a secondaries sale, LPs could access liquidity through the use of finance.

“Given how heavily allocated people are to private markets, tools like this are going to be increasingly useful.”