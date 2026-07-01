PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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Healthcare investments reach a stable condition
Asset-level data shows the sector is on the mend after a difficult couple of years.
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Asset-level data shows the sector is on the mend after a difficult couple of years.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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