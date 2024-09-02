Helios: Leveraging Africa’s technology boom
An influx of new technologies into the African market is powering a wave of investment opportunity on the continent, says Tope Lawani, co-founder and managing partner at Helios Investment Partners.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
An influx of new technologies into the African market is powering a wave of investment opportunity on the continent, says Tope Lawani, co-founder and managing partner at Helios Investment Partners.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination