How APAC family offices can overcome barriers to entry in PE

Sourcing directs and choosing from a vast sea of private markets opportunities are just some of the challenges facing APAC families, writes Hamza Ayub, executive director of multifamily office Farro Capital.

Asian family offices have traditionally relied on large private banks when it came to education on and opportunities in private markets. While this trend has been gradually changing as family offices themselves embark on learning the ropes of the private markets, there are some key impediments along this journey.

Access to private market opportunities has never been a serious bone of contention for family offices in Asia. As family offices often collaborate with multiple private banks, they are presented with no lack of private market solutions across different sizes, geographies, industries and asset managers. Notwithstanding this access, they continue to face three significant challenges when dealing with private markets.

How to see the trees from the forest, ie, picking out the right private market opportunities from a vast pool of options. How to source direct private investing opportunities, ie, due diligence and relationship management with general partners in private markets. How to incorporate private markets into the overall multi-asset portfolio, ie, reconciling the long-term illiquid nature of private markets with the short-term liquid nature of public markets.

These barriers to scalability are not insurmountable. One key approach is to engage the right talent with private markets experience, something that can prove easier said than done as it involves sourcing qualified individuals and being able to offer them the flexibility to work to the best of their abilities, while aligning their interests with those of the family office.

Experienced top talent in the industry, especially those from bulge bracket firms, are often attracted by opportunities where they can create value both for the family office and for themselves. This may include the opportunity to co-invest or to develop and launch a product in line with their core competency within the family office umbrella, all while considering the economic factors and potential conflicts of interest.

Another challenge in Asia has long been the lack of investment experience in private markets across economic cycles, which has contributed to overly high return expectations. Many Asian investors started investing in private markets via their private banks from 2012-2013 when interest rates were very low, and many of these funds had not yet generated a distribution to paid-in capital multiple of 1x. Now, with private market valuations coming down, investors are becoming more cautious with their due diligence in private markets and are more mindful of illiquidity risk premiums.

Allocations to private markets among ultra-high-net-worth Asian families remain relatively low compared to their peers in developed markets. That said, as UHNW families generally invest for the long-term, they are beginning to adopt an endowment approach towards investment management that will likely result in increased allocations in the future.

Such a shift, however, will bring its own challenges, such as engaging with the right talent and advisers, institutionalising family wealth governance, and cultivating a long-term mindset. In this respect, family offices will have a big part to play in educating such investors about their private market allocations, and those with existing experience and networks will have a competitive advantage in the long run.

Considering these talent and scalability requirements, as well as the intricacies of navigating private markets, we are likely to see a trend where mid-size single-family offices in Asia will start partnering with large multifamily offices to navigate the private market landscape.

Such partnerships could be a win-win situation for stakeholders in the family office space. SFOs could outsource specific investment functions to MFOs that have developed core-competencies in private markets through their expertise and industry relationships. In return, SFOs would gain access to the right deals, along with due diligence and monitoring of their private market exposure. This dynamic will no doubt help to create an exciting family office ecosystem in the region.