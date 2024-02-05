How tech is pushing real estate towards democratisation

Technological developments in the real estate space mirror the progress being made in the democratisation of private equity, writes Kyle Hagerty.

The democratisation push being witnessed in private equity is also making its presence known across other asset classes. For one, barriers to entry when it comes to real estate investing have been steadily dropping over the last few years.

Real estate investing was first brought to the masses when President Eisenhower signed legislation establishing real estate investment trusts (REITs) in 1960. For the first time, individuals could invest in lucrative commercial real estate sectors like they do in stocks, without directly owning or managing the properties involved.

Fast-forward six decades, and the democratisation of real estate investing is being driven by technology.

Property technology (‘proptech’) and fintech advancements are making it easier than ever to invest in real estate. However, these new opportunities come with additional complexity and forms of risk that inexperienced investors may not be ready to handle. In many respects, this is identical to the education issue being faced by private equity firms attempting to welcome private wealth investors.

The ease of online platforms and crowdfunding can give a false sense of security about the complexity, nuance and regulations inherent in real estate investing, leading some individuals to invest without fully understanding the market. As such, they are potentially exposing themselves to financial losses if they do not know how to use the new tools.

Proptech funding

The fractionalisation of real estate ownership – in other words, allowing individuals to own a piece of a property or portfolio – is a leading force behind the democratisation of the industry. Instead of owning shares in a REIT that owns the assets, fractional ownership allows investors to directly own a portion of the property, giving investors more direct control during decision making.

While REITs offer higher liquidity, fractional ownership offers the potential for higher returns and higher risk. Over recent years, platforms enabling this type of ownership have sprung up: Fractional, Arrived and Roofstock could be considered the Moonfares and iCapitals of the real estate world.

Serious money is backing these platforms. Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos’s personal investment company, Bezos Expeditions, is backing Arrived, which raised $25 million in a recent Series A round. Roofstock also raised $240 million at a $1.9 billion valuation. Fundrise, a fractional ownership platform with a focus on commercial real estate investing, reported 210,000 active investors and $2.4 billion in assets under management as recently as December.

Reducing the capital requirements for real estate investing does not reduce risk, though. While individual investors may have less money in the game, the same investment principles apply no matter the capital allocation. Due diligence first starts with researching the crowdfunding platforms’ track record, regulatory compliance and reporting processes. Just because processes are easier thanks to advances in technology does not mean investors should take the risks associated any less seriously.

Some platforms are working to provide users with the information they need to better understand commercial real estate investing, offering educational resources to fill in the knowledge gaps of amateur investors. New York-headquartered Cadre is one such platform.

“I founded Cadre to expand access to premier real estate investments,” Ryan Williams, Cadre’s founder and executive chairman, tells affiliate title PERE. “With a tax-advantaged structure, lower investment minimums and a strategy focused on delivering yield with lower volatility, our fund is positioned to [help] more investors achieve better financial futures than ever before.”

Crowdfunding investment can still be costly; many fractional ownership platforms have a variety of fees that can eat into profits. Even so, success is still possible. Fractional ownership platform Arrived is reporting total returns ranging between an 18 percent loss and a 136 percent return across 329 properties. Annualised rental income is far more moderate, ranging from 2 to 8 percent. It is important to note that of the 329 properties on the Arrived platform, 52 depreciated since being acquired.

“Vast quantities of data… can now be harnessed and analysed by AI to produce powerful insights that shape the future of real estate” Yao Morin

JLL

Big solutions

Distributed ledger technology is furthering democratisation by breaking down barriers in real estate investing. The transparency and security provided by blockchain ensures trust and accountability in property transactions. Levelling the commercial real estate investment playing field with blockchain technology and digital currencies allows a more diverse group of investors to participate in the real estate sector.

New property management software and related platforms are streamlining tasks such as rent collection, maintenance scheduling and tenant communication, giving investors the tools they need to automate the daily operations of their portfolios. Data analytics and reporting software provide real-time insights into property performance, occupancy rates and financial data, allowing investors to make more informed decisions. Instead of relying on REITs with built-out operational teams, investors can seamlessly become operators themselves by integrating this technology.

In 2022, more than $4 billion was invested into AI-powered proptech, according to research by global brokerage services and real estate advisory firm JLL. AI was ranked among the top three technologies expected to have the greatest impact on real estate over the next three years, JLL’s 2023 Global Real Estate Technology Survey found.

“The vast quantities of data generated throughout the digital revolution can now be harnessed and analysed by AI to produce powerful insights that shape the future of real estate,” says JLL chief technology officer Yao Morin.

Worryingly, the report also found that while AI is poised to transform real estate investment, few professionals fully understand the technology. In spite of this lack of understanding, AI-powered solutions are already being implemented across real estate sectors to help sort documents and standardise data across portfolios, while complex AI algorithms are being used in price modelling and predictions for rent and investment forecasting. AI can even mine so-called Internet of Things data from on-site sensors for automated facility management.

Some say the use of AI in its current state is in fact working against the democratisation of real estate investing: the human and technological resources needed to leverage AI are still incredibly expensive, requiring immense computing power and skilled professionals who are in high demand, making it primarily a tool for major players that can afford the costs.

Browser-based tools can help boost individual productivity. However, harnessing the power of AI-based data analytics for investment management is still an emerging trend, and is therefore limited in its application. Though there is great potential for transformation, further iterations of AI tools are needed to turn the technology into a force of democratisation.

Innovations in fractional ownership and streamlined property management systems are giving individual investors tools to have more direct control over their investments. While blockchain technology and digital currencies are lowering traditional investment barriers, further development – particularly regarding improving accessibility of AI-powered tools – is needed. Tools themselves, however efficacious, are a way to amplify investor knowledge and insight, not replace it.