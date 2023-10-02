How to set up an operating team from scratch

While the way in which a private equity firm creates value in its portfolio companies sits at the heart of its strategic vision, putting together the resources and tools to execute that plan is not always easy. For first-time funds and emerging managers, developing a portfolio operations team from day one while simultaneously fundraising and sourcing deals is a challenge.

Maria Orlowski joined GTO Partners in early 2023, taking on the value-creation partner role at the European PE firm, which focuses on backing B2B technology leaders. GTO is raising its first fund.

“LPs aren’t necessarily expecting you to have all resources in-house, but you do need to have a process for how you identify opportunities and work with the businesses,” Orlowski says. “We have prioritised building up a network of advisers, from those that can chair a business to those that can execute on a specific project, whether that is a pricing project or a marketing transformation.”

‘Who you know’

Often it is about who you know, rather than what you can offer in-house, she says. “What you need from day one will depend on what you are going after in terms of target companies, particular industry focus or size,” says Orlowski. “We only look at B2B software and technology-enabled services in the lower mid-market and we find that at this point we don’t have to have everything in-house.

“Thinking through how we are going to work with the portfolio companies to add value, what the value-creation plan is, and how we are going to execute on that is at the core. Building an external network of advisers to support on that pre- and post-deal is so valuable.”

GTO was founded by former Oaktree Capital Management managing director Federico Canciani. Appointing Orlowski as the second partner in the business, with a value-creation brief, is key to the firm’s approach. “If you are a small manager starting out, having an approach to value creation and dedicated resources goes a long way because not everyone does that from the beginning. For us, it is a point of differentiation,” Orlowski says.

Taking the lead

Sherwin Godinho, a partner at consulting firm AlixPartners, frequently works with private equity firms leading value-creation projects in the technology, media and telecommunications industry. He agrees that for first-time managers, it is critical to have someone taking the lead on portfolio operations in-house, even if the delivery relies on a network of consultants and advisers.

“First-time funds and smaller emerging managers will often bring in external advisers that work directly with management,” says Godinho. “The key thing for the manager is to have that ecosystem of expertise they can call on. In some cases, it falls to the deal team to tap that external resource, but it is helpful to have someone who is tasked with working with management on an ongoing basis because they can be hands-on and really focus on building those relationships.”

At more established private equity firms, there is no doubt that operating teams are getting larger and building more capabilities internally, but that is not a must-have from day one.

“The deal teams in PE firms are typically market-specific or industry-specific, while the operating team can be more generalist and tends to bring in external advisers or tap a panel of experts in specific areas,” says Godinho. “There are certain areas where we are starting to see the bigger private equity firms build in-house capabilities – such as ESG, talent acquisition, digital and technology, sometimes procurement – but the most common approach is an adviser ecosystem where individuals can be pulled in as and when needed.”

Quality, not quantity

As a portfolio company of Permira, fund administrator Alter Domus has seen PE value creation up-front since it was acquired in 2017. Steve Krieger was closely involved with the Permira team leading the value-creation plan before becoming head of key client partnerships in the business.

“From our perspective as a private equity portfolio company, the effectiveness of the operating team is not a matter of size but the quality of the team,” says Krieger. “A handful of highly knowledgeable and well-connected individuals in-house that are pulling their sleeves up and getting things done is far more valuable to companies than dozens of people that are giving out theoretical instructions.”

He adds that the ability to build relationships and work well with management teams has to be the key feature of any start-up portfolio operations team.

“What is also important is the connections with management and the strength of communications,” says Krieger. “There is a fine line between being helpful and being intrusive, so individuals working in portfolio operations need to have that sensitivity. It is not about being the person in the room that has the best idea but being the person with the best idea that actually gets done.”

While investors will be tracking portfolio growth closely, they are typically content with an outsourcing approach from the outset. “For us, it has been very beneficial to have someone own portfolio value creation as a function, and then the question is what you add to that over time,” says GTO’s Orlowski. “Having that one person responsible for the playbook and best practice, for developing the network and for bringing that thinking to the team, allows us to develop those ways of working from day one.”

According to Orlowski, the biggest challenge is resources: “You have to do it on a shoestring when you are starting out. We have to be really proactive in reaching out, building relationships and finding people that are a good fit for what we are trying to do. All of that takes a lot of time and effort, too.”

At the same time, Orlowski argues that the ability to start from the ground up gives new managers opportunities to lean into next-generation consultants or industry experts that are newly independent, as well as allowing for additional flexibility in the way the function develops. But finding talent is not easy, especially right now.

“What is really in demand at the moment is support around technology – IT integration or separation and carve-outs,” says AlixPartners’ Godinho. “That is fairly complex and is something where managers tend to reach out to advisers. Another area where there is a lot of call for external help and support is around compliance and cybersecurity, where it is rare to see in-house capabilities at a private equity firm.”

For managers starting out, therefore, identifying the third-party providers that will be able to step up and help portfolio companies when needed is a priority.