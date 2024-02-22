Indiana pension commits $120 million to APAC private equity fund

Buyout vehicle MBK Partners Fund VI has a regional focus on China, Japan and South Korea.

Name: Indiana Public Retirement System

Headquarters: Indianapolis, US

AUM: $41.5 billion

Allocation to private equity: 11%

Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) committed $120 million to MBK Partners Fund VI in Q4 2023, it announced in its February board meeting.

Managed by MBK Partners, the fund was launched in July 2023 with a target size of $7 billion. The fund follows a buyout strategy and invests in China, Japan and Korea.

INPRS currently allocates $4.57 billion towards private equity investments. This amounts to 11 percent of its investment portfolio against a 10 percent target.

