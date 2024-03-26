To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Although India remains dominated by growth equity, the market is seeing greater appetite for buyouts as GPs and institutional investors seek a more hands-on approach.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination