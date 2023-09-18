Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance and Prevention Fund seeks Korean PE fund managers

The South Korean pension issues an RFP for local PE fund managers.

Institution: Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance and Prevention Fund

Headquarters: Ulsan, South Korea

AUM: 21.5 trillion Korean won

Allocation to alternatives: 13.84%

Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance and Prevention Fund has issued a request for proposals for domestic private equity managers.

The pension plans to commit a total of 200 billion Korean won ($150 million; €141 million) to four private equity funds. Eligible managers should manage a commingled fund with at least 150 billion Korean won in target size, with at least 150 billion won in AUM and the representative fund manager should have at least five years’ experience in the private equity industry.

The submission deadline is 26 September with a decision to be put forth to the investment committee on 1 November.

The 21.5 trillion South Korean pension has a 14.8 percent target allocation to alternative investments that currently stands at 13.84 percent.

