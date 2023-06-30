Featured

INPRS commits $316m to PE funds

The Indiana Public Retirement System announced at its recent board meeting its Q2 2023 fund commitments, the largest of which was made to CVC Capital Partners' ninth flagship fund.

Institution: Indiana Public Retirement System
Headquarters: Indianapolis, US
AUM: $45.4 billion
Allocation to private equity: 12.7%

Indiana Public Retirement System announced private equity commitments amounting to $316 million in its June board meeting.

The US pension fund made the following commitments:

INPRS’ largest private equity commitment in Q2 2023 was made to CVC Capital Partners‘ ninth flagship fund. The buyout fund is reported to have raised €25 billion.

Indiana Public Retirement System’s investment portfolio is managed by Verus Advisory, a Seattle-based investment adviser.

