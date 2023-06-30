INPRS commits $316m to PE funds

Institution: Indiana Public Retirement System
Headquarters: Indianapolis, US
AUM: $45.4 billion
Allocation to private equity: 12.7%
Indiana Public Retirement System announced private equity commitments amounting to $316 million in its June board meeting.
The US pension fund made the following commitments:
- $100 million to New Mountain Partners VII
- $118 million to CVC Capital Partners IX
- $80 million to BlackFin Financial Services Fund IV
- $19 million to Serrano Co-Invest managed by Francisco Partners
INPRS’ largest private equity commitment in Q2 2023 was made to CVC Capital Partners‘ ninth flagship fund. The buyout fund is reported to have raised €25 billion.
Indiana Public Retirement System’s investment portfolio is managed by Verus Advisory, a Seattle-based investment adviser.
