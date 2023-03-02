The US pension fund backs commits $150m to Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners XI and $300m to a custom fund-of-one vehicle managed by HarbourVest Partners.

Name: Indiana Public Retirement System

Headquarters: Indianapolis, US

AUM: $46.34 billion

Allocation to alternatives: 27%

Indiana Public Retirement System has allocated $450 million to two private equity vehicles, according to recent meeting materials.

The public pension committed $150 million to Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners XI and $300 million to a custom fund of one vehicle managed by HarbourVest Partners.

Hellman & Friedman‘s 11th flagship buyout fund seeks to acquire mainly high-value North American and western European businesses. HarbourVest’s separate managed account will target early-stage venture capital.

Indiana PRS allocated 12.5 percent of its total portfolio to private equity, amounting to $5.79 billion in capital.

