Name: Indiana Public Retirement System
Headquarters: Indianapolis, US
AUM: $46.34 billion
Allocation to alternatives: 27%
Indiana Public Retirement System has allocated $450 million to two private equity vehicles, according to recent meeting materials.
The public pension committed $150 million to Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners XI and $300 million to a custom fund of one vehicle managed by HarbourVest Partners.
Hellman & Friedman‘s 11th flagship buyout fund seeks to acquire mainly high-value North American and western European businesses. HarbourVest’s separate managed account will target early-stage venture capital.
Indiana PRS allocated 12.5 percent of its total portfolio to private equity, amounting to $5.79 billion in capital.
