A hefty first close from a Japanese buyout shop could be a sign of things to come for the country’s burgeoning private equity market.

Tokyo-based Integral Corporation has held a 180-billion-yen ($1.2 billion; €1.1 billion) first close on its Fund V Series, according to a March statement. The Fund V Series, which comprises Integral 5 Limited Partnership, Innovation Alpha V and Initiative Delta V, raised capital from domestic and international LPs.

The collective vehicle is seeking more than 200 billion yen in total, the statement said. Should Fund V reach that figure, it would be at least 62 percent larger than its predecessor, which closed on 123.8 billion yen in 2020, according to PEI data.

Integral’s fund close follows the firm’s listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in September 2023, Bloomberg reported at the time. The firm reportedly raised 11.6 billion yen from the IPO, with the proceeds expected to contribute to its own funds. Integral’s representative director Reijiro Yamamoto told Bloomberg that the firm was aiming to launch Fund VI with a 500-billion-yen target within the next five years.

A billion-dollar fundraise in 2024 is no mean feat in Asia-Pacific – a region that has seen a three-year downward trend in terms of capital raised. According to PEI data, Asia-focused funds raised just $49.2 billion in 2023, down from $77.6 billion in 2022 and less than half the $122.9 billion raised in 2021. The region accounted for only 6 percent of global fundraising in 2023, compared with 14 percent in 2021.

That said, Japan-headquartered buyout funds raised $3.29 billion in 2023, 186 percent more than in 2022 and 57 percent higher than in 2021. Global firms such as KKR, The Carlyle Group, EQT and Bain Capital are also actively investing in the market; Japan-focused funds – which includes those raised by overseas players – raised $6.86 billion in the second half of 2023 alone.

This year looks to be equally busy for fundraising. Carlyle is currently raising its Japan Partners V and Tokyo-headquartered Basic Capital Management, one of Intergal’s peers, is also back in market with a nearly quadrupled target size.

Other Japanese buyout strategies in market include Trustar Capital Japan Partners IV, which is seeking 40 billion yen, and Marunouchi Capital Fund III, seeking 100 billion yen, according to PEI data. Japan Growth Investments Alliance is in market with JGIA Fund III, seeking an unknown sum. Private Equity International is aware of at least two additional Japanese buyout funds expected to come to market this year.

According to Niklas Amundsson, a Hong Kong-based partner at placement firm Monument Group, Japanese managers have a habit of returning to market at the same time – a dynamic that makes it “easier for LPs to compare the opportunities side-by-side”. “This year is shaping up to be a notably active period for Japanese mid-market buyout funds,” he added.

Investor appetite for Japan-focused buyouts is at an “unprecedented high,” Amundsson said. “This surge in interest is driven by the success of Japanese mid-market fund managers in generating substantial DPI across various exit strategies… the DPI achievements are notable not only within the Asian context but also in comparison to global benchmarks.”

Speaking with PEI in January this year, StepStone Group partner Vincent Hsu noted that Japan has been delivering good DPI and, like its developed market peers, has been somewhat “underappreciated” by LPs. “Those markets probably will benefit; we’ve always felt that there’s quite interesting opportunities, particularly in [small and mid-market] buyouts in Australia, Japan and Korea,” he said.

Japan has typically performed fairly well in terms of DPI. Japanese buyout funds launched between 2010 and 2023 had delivered a 1.01x median DPI as of January, according to CEPRES data. This is compared with 0.42x in Australasia and 0.13x in India.

Japanese buyouts are likely to benefit from several other tailwinds. Integral partner Tsuyoshi Yamazaki noted on a panel discussion in January that the firm is seeing more take-private deals given the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s updated standards for listed companies. “They’re pushing a lot of the listed companies to improve their RoE or increase their [price-to-book ratio] and strengthen the governance,” he said.

Succession issues and restructuring needs are also driving opportunities. “Large conglomerates that may be capital constrained or focused on increasing shareholder value are carving off non-core assets,” Audrey The, managing director at advisory Cambridge Associates, told PEI. “Aging demographics is another factor – business owners who are struggling to find successors may decide to partner or sell to PE instead.”