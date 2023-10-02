IVEST makes a play for IP in acquisition of Care Bears

IVEST Consumer Partners said in August that it had snapped up the licensing rights to popular children’s franchise Care Bears via its acquisition of parent owner Cloudco Entertainment for $100 million.

The deal couldn’t come at a better time for toys. Witness the summer box office success of Barbie, which racked up almost $1.4 billion worldwide as of early September and became Warner Bros’ highest-grossing movie – underscoring not only the huge appetite for content designed for women and girls, but also the marketing power of a beloved toy franchise.

“It’s better to be lucky than smart, right?” George Jones, co-founder and managing partner of consumer and licensed-products-focused IVEST, says in an interview with affiliate title PE Hub. “We had no idea about the Barbie thing… Living in that world, we thought Barbie would be big. No one expected it to be as big as it is.”

Rare opportunity

Originally created by card company American Greetings, the Care Bears are a set of characters that became a sensation, appearing in a wide array of formats, ranging from toys to TV and film animation. It was spun off by American Greetings in 2018 after the owners, the Weiss family, sold it to Cloudco.

“For us to be able to buy it is a rare opportunity,” says Jones. “This is one that has been around for 40 years. It’s one of the best-selling properties in retail. Usually what happens with a property like this, it goes on the market, and it’s snapped up by entertainment companies or toy companies and they pay a lot for it.”

That latter scenario was not warmly embraced by the management team, which feared that an entertainment or toy company could merge Cloudco with its existing operations, according to Jones. The Weiss family assured management that would not transpire and they would have a say in selecting the buyer. Enter IVEST, courtesy of Intrepid Investment Bankers.

The mid-market bank was no stranger to IVEST, having represented the sellers of Entertainment Earth, a distributor and online retailer of licensed merchandise and entertainment-based products, which IVEST acquired last year. When word came that Cloudco was on the block, Intrepid brought it to IVEST’s attention late last year. The synergy was perfect.

Unfortunately, it didn’t come without snags. Current market conditions aren’t exactly conducive to dealmaking. Yet even with this challenge, IVEST was able to find financial partners that could work with their projections. Most notable among them was debt provider BankUnited.

“We had over 10 lenders that wanted to do the deal,” says Jones. “People saw this was an exceptional deal. That was a big factor. But BankUnited really stepped up.” Placement agent Triago raised the capital for the deal, while Raymond James served as debt adviser and Intrepid provided financial advice.

Another big plus in IVEST’s favour was the nature of the deal itself. “With Cloudco, most of their revenue is generated from intellectual property,” explains Jones. “They have very high margins and do not require a lot of fixed assets. If a company is fortunate enough to have a classic evergreen property in their IP portfolio, as Cloudco has with Care Bears, it will continue to provide a dependable revenue stream at high margins for many years to come.”

IVEST has big plans for Care Bears, including monetising new and existing brands and incubating new content and IP. Also topping the to-do list are acquisitions and licensing opportunities.

“We have already identified a list of properties that are potential targets, and now, using Cloudco as a platform, we will begin to explore those opportunities,” says Jones. “We think we’re very well positioned to add value and mitigate risk at every level of the business to support management and ensure successful execution of their growth thesis.”