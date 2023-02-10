Kainos Capital has announced the closing of its largest flagship vehicle.

Fund names: Kainos Capital Partners III

Amount raised: $1 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Predecessor: Kainos Capital Partners II

Kainos Capital held a final close on $1 billion for Kainos Capital Partners III, according to a press release from the firm.

The Dallas-based investment firm began fundraising for its third flagship buyout vehicle in June 2021, targeting food and consumer product companies. The vehicle’s predecessor, Kainos Capital Partners II, had a final close of $895 million in October 2016.

