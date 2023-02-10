Fund names: Kainos Capital Partners III
Amount raised: $1 billion
Stage of fundraising: Final close
Predecessor: Kainos Capital Partners II
Kainos Capital held a final close on $1 billion for Kainos Capital Partners III, according to a press release from the firm.
The Dallas-based investment firm began fundraising for its third flagship buyout vehicle in June 2021, targeting food and consumer product companies. The vehicle’s predecessor, Kainos Capital Partners II, had a final close of $895 million in October 2016.
