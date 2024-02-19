KCERA outlines 2024 pacing plan

The US pension fund expects to commit $120m to private equity in 2024.

Institution: Kern County Employees Retirement Association

Headquarters: Bakersfield, US

AUM: $5.32 billion

Allocation to Private equity: 4%

Kern County Employees Retirement Association has released its 2024 private equity commitment pacing plan with $120 million planned for 2024.

$90 million is expected to be committed to buyouts and $30 million for growth equity and venture capital. The proposed commitment sizes are $30 million-35 million to growth equity, $6 million-10 million to venture capital and $30 million-50 million to buyouts.

The firm noted its 2024 private equity priorities/potential areas of focus to be buyout re-ups, international buyout exposure and early-stage/ sector focused venture capital.

It was also announced that they are targeting 50-70 percent of its PE allocation for buyouts and 20-40 percent for growth equity and venture capital within the private equity portfolio.

The pension fund’s recent commitments have predominantly focused on the North American region.

