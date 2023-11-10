KCPSRS details PE pacing for 2024

Objectives for the public pension include maintaining a target allocation of 8% towards private equity.

Name: Kansas City (Missouri) Public School Retirement System (KCPSRS)

Headquarters: Kansas City, US

AUM: $749.6 million

Allocation to private equity: 9.1%

Kansas City Public School Retirement System outlined its private equity pacing strategy for 2024 in its November investment committee meeting.

With its private equity portfolio valued at $51.5 million as of Q1 2023, KCPSRS’s fund commitments are dominated by fund of funds vehicles. The public pension’s investment consultant, Segal Marco Advisors, recommended the following pacing objectives:

The public pension will maintain a target allocation of 8 percent towards private equity.

KCPSRS will seek to diversify its PE portfolio, while improving its risk/return profile.

The pension plan will anticipate commitments of $10 million on a rolling 12-month basis in order to reduce its risk for overallocation.

The LP has widened its PE target allocation range from 5.5-9.5 percent to 5-15 percent. Additionally, it has launched its private debt program, having initiated a request for proposal from private debt fund managers. KCPSRS has set a target allocation of 5 percent towards private debt.

