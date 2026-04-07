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Key trends: A mixed outlook for a growing GP stakes market
The benefits and challenges of the past 12 months makes for a mixed picture for GP stakes as 2026 takes shape.
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The benefits and challenges of the past 12 months makes for a mixed picture for GP stakes as 2026 takes shape.
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