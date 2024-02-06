KKR: Private wealth contribution will meaningfully increase post-2026

The firm expects to see an acceleration in the number of private wealth platforms in H1 2024, according to its Q4 2023 earnings call.

The private wealth channel will offer a more “material contribution” to KKR’s balance sheet from 2026 onwards, according to Rob Lewin, chief financial officer of the firm.

Speaking on the firm’s Q4 2023 earnings call on Tuesday, Lewin said the next few years will see more meaningful activity from private wealth investors. “The real opportunity we see as we do long-term financial modelling is really in that post-2026 era, between 2026-28. As we continue to ramp, that’s where you’re going to start to see a real inflection and much more material contribution to our [profit and loss].”

Craig Larson, head of investor relations, noted on the call that around $75 billion of KKR’s $553 billion in assets under management comes from individual investors. Most of this figure is from high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices that have invested in KKR’s funds and strategies, he added.

“In terms of our fundraising… a double-digit percentage of our new capital raised historically has typically come from individuals, so it’s been a healthy part of that fundraising activity,” Larson said.

KKR launched K-PRIME, the private equity arm of the firm’s K-Series investment strategy for individual investors, in 2023. Of the $75 billion in AUM that comes from private wealth, around $6.5 billion stems from this K-Series suite of products, Larson said. “Now, a year ago, that was $2.4 billion. So we’re in the early days, but we feel really good about the progress from here.”

The firm raises around $500 million a month across the K-Series suite, Larson added. “Momentum continues to feel really good.”

KKR anticipates an acceleration in the number of private wealth platforms that are available in the first half of 2024 as progress continues to be made across this segment of the private markets. “Over the coming years, if we’re correct and you start to see allocations go from the low single digits to the mid-single digits, that literally is trillions of dollars that have the potential to move to alternative products,” Larson added.

A growing number of fund managers are tapping the private wealth channel as institutional LPs continue to battle overallocation concerns, resulting in subdued fundraising levels. However, targeting this channel remains a challenge from a regulatory and logistical standpoint. What’s more, some market participants warn that it may not be the cure for all fundraising problems.

“I don’t think the private wealth space is the answer for a not-so-great fundraise,” Jenny Lee Gabbai, managing director and head of international legal at iCapital, said on a panel at Private Equity International’s Women in Private Markets Summit in November. “We do need to be a bit thoughtful about what product [we’re] pushing to the private wealth space.”

KKR raised $31 billion of new capital in the fourth quarter and $69 billion across 2023, according to its Q4 earnings report. It invested $16 billion in the quarter and $44 billion in the year.

The firm’s private equity portfolio recorded gross returns of 3 percent for Q4 2023 and 16 percent for FY 2023.