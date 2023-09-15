Korea Post seeks domestic PE managers

Institution: Korea Post

Headquarters: Sejong-si, South Korea

AUM: 147.8 trillion Korean won

Allocation to alternatives: 10.19%

Korea Post has issued a request for proposals for domestic private equity fund managers.

The firm plans to commit a total of 400 billion Korean won ($301 million; €283 million) to at most three private equity funds. Eligible managers should manage a commingled fund with buyout or growth capital strategy, with at least 500 billion Korean won in target size. The manager should currently manage at least two private equity funds.

The submission deadline is 20 September with a decision to be put forth to the investment committee in November.

