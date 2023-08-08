Korea’s NPS commits another $19bn to PE, debt

The pension made at least 52 new PE commitments in 2022, bringing the total number of funds and projects in its portfolio to 456, per its latest annual report.

Nation Pension Service of Korea committed another 24.5 trillion won ($18.5 billion; €17 billion) to private equity and debt last year, according to its latest annual investment disclosure.

The institution, which had 974 trillion won of assets under management as of May, had proposed 109.1 trillion won of commitments to private equity and debt as of December, up from 84.6 trillion a year earlier. That pacing is broadly in line with the previous year, in which it proposed 23.4 trillion won of new commitments.

NPS backed at least 52 private equity funds and projects in 2022, bringing the total number of private equity vehicles in its portfolio to 456 as of December. Its 10 largest commitments included 527 billion won to Golub Capital Strategic Partners Fund I, 242 billion won to BC Partners Clay and 207 billion won to KKR North America Fund XII.

Buyouts remained the pension’s largest strategic exposure, with its allocation climbing about 27 percent year-on-year to 27.2 trillion won. By geography, it was most heavily invested in global funds and projects, followed by North America and then South Korea.

NPS said earlier this year it plans to raise its alternatives allocation from 13.8 percent to 15 percent of total assets by 2027. According to its Q1 update, the pension is currently overallocated to alternatives at 16 percent, a result of the denominator effect as values of the fund’s stocks and bonds have dropped.

The pension fund reported a 6.35 percent preliminary return for the first quarter of this year, recouping much of the 8.2 percent it lost in 2022, per a June statement. Alternatives returned 3.49 percent for the period.