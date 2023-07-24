Korea’s Teachers’ Pension seeks domestic PE fund managers

The South Korean pension has 400 billion Korean won to back local PE managers.

Institution: Teachers’ Pension

Headquarters: Naju-si, South Korea

AUM: 21.6 trillion Korean won

Allocation to alternatives: 25.31%

South Korea’s Teachers’ Pension has issued a request for proposal for domestic private equity fund managers.

The pension seeks to commit a total of 400 billion Korean won ($311 million; €280 million) to at most four private equity fund managers. Eligible GPs should manage a fund of at least 500 billion won, with at least 30 percent of confirmed commitments received. Successful firms should be based in South Korea, and at least one will possess 10 years’ experience or more in the private equity industry.

The submission deadline is 14 August 2023, with a decision put to the investment committee planned late-September.

The 21.6 trillion won pension has a 25 percent target allocation to alternative investment, which currently already stands at 25.31 percent.

