KPERS commits $80m to two PE funds.

Name: Kansas Public Employees Retirement System

Headquarters: Topeka, US

AUM: $24.46 billion

Allocation to alternatives: 24.68%

Kansas Public Employees Retirement System has made commitments of $80 million to two private equity funds, according to its January board meeting documents.

The Topeka-based public pension fund committed $40 million to TA XV and $40 million to JMI Equity Fund XI. The commitments align with KPERS’ FY 2023 pacing strategy, which proposed a ticket size of $25 million to $50 million per fund.

The pension allocates 11.47 percent of its total assets to private equity investments, amounting to $2.81 billion in capital.

