LACERS approves fresh PE commitments

The US pension fund has announced $235m in private equity commitments.

Name: Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System

Headquarters: Los Angeles, US

AUM: $22.1 Billion

Allocation to private equity: 18.93%

The Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System has approved multiple new commitments to private equity.

The most notable of these commitments include a commitment of up to $50 million dollars to Clearlake Capital Partners VIII, a distressed fund investing in consumer goods, industrials and TMT in North America.

A commitment of up to $40 million was allocated to MBK Partners Fund VI, an Asia-pacific buyout fund with a diversified strategy. The vehicle is targeting a $7 billion final close having launched in July 2023.

The full list of commitments is disclosed in the table below.

