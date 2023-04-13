The US pension fund reached the final round of their considerations on 6 April and unveiled a new commitment.

Institution: Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System

Headquarters: Los Angeles, US

AUM: $28.2 billion

Allocation to private equity: 17.37%

The Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System has rehired Portfolio Advisors as its private equity consultant.

The US pension fund reached the final round of their considerations in their 6 April meeting. LAFPP listened to final presentations from Portfolio Advisors and Mercer Alternatives. However, ultimately decided to rehire Portfolio Advisors to manage their core and specialized private equity portfolio.

On top of the selection of a new consultant, a $50 million commitment was made to Incline Equity Partners VI, a North American buyout fund that focuses on investments into business services and manufacturing.

As of 31 December 17.37 percent of LAFPP’s portfolio is allocated towards private equity.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including contacts, allocation strategies and fund investments.