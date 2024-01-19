Institution: Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System

Headquarters: Los Angeles, US

AUM: $30 billion

Allocation to Private equity: 18.08%

The Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System revealed seven commitments to private equity in its latest meeting Thursday, the largest of which was a $75 million commitment to Clearlake Capital’s eighth flagship vehicle. Clearlake Capital Partners VIII will target distressed investments in North America across consumer goods, industrials, and technology, media and telecommunications. The vehicle is targeting a $15 billion final close.

The full list of commitments is displayed below.

