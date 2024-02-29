Los Angeles Water & Power outlines PE pacing

The Los Angeles Water & Power Employees Retirement Plan has revealed its private equity pacing plan recommended by its investment consultant Stepstone.

Name: Los Angeles Water & Power Employees Retirement Plan

Headquarters: Los Angeles, US

AUM: $17 billion

Allocation to private equity: 13.3%

If approved the plan would see the US public pension fund target $450 million in commitments to private equity in 2024. The pacing plan would see Los Angeles Water & Power target $65 million-$85 million for each commitment, across four to seven relationships with GPs.

