LPs question GPs on rise of semi-liquids and potential conflicts with funds
The subject has taken priority at recent meetings of trade group Institutional Limited Partners Association, sources tell PEI.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The subject has taken priority at recent meetings of trade group Institutional Limited Partners Association, sources tell PEI.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination