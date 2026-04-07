Return to search
M&A reshapes the GP stakes galaxy
Rising consolidation in the PE industry means both more competition for attractive targets and more opportunities for exits.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Rising consolidation in the PE industry means both more competition for attractive targets and more opportunities for exits.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination