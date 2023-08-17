Share A- A+ 100%

Permodalan Nasional Berhad, Malaysia’s largest state-backed investment firm, is dialling back its private equity commitments this year as investors globally grapple with a decline in distributions and market volatility.

Rick Ramli, chief investment officer for private and strategic investments at PNB, told Private Equity International the institution is pacing its investments for the rest of the year while awaiting more favourable conditions.

“The question that we have is around the market, it has been a fairly muted market from an activity perspective this year,” said Ramli. “We’ve dialled down commitment levels for this year as we assess what’s happening in terms of valuations, in terms of fundraising, in terms of exits. But we will get back to our normal pace once the market recovers.”

PNB isn’t alone in reducing its pacing as a result of the sluggish distributions. San Joaquin County Employees’ Retirement Association, for example, plans on committing only $40 million to the asset class in 2023, down from $200 million last year, affiliate title Buyouts reported. Japanese LPs have also reduced their pacing as the denominator effect and weaker yen value limit their participation.

PNB started investing in private markets in 2017 and has been setting three-year mandates for new commitments. Currently in its second Private Investment Framework, the fund has inserted more flexibility this year to navigate market conditions.

According to its latest annual report, PNB’s private market division has an annual target to deploy $1 billion in commitments, with 40 percent going to direct and co-investment opportunities, and the remainder to funds.

“Usually when we do the programme, we will stick to the commitment pacing,” said Ramli. “But because of the denominator effect and the slower-than-expected distributions from PE funds, we dialled it down a bit. But as we look through to our next programme, we will probably dial it up again.”

The 45-year-old fund managed about 340 billion ringgit ($73.41 billion; €67.31 billion) of total assets as of 31 December 2022, per its annual report. Private equity currently makes up 4.5 percent of the fund’s exposure, up from 3.9 percent in 2021 and 2.8 percent in 2020. PNB has set a 6-7 percent target allocation to private equity, though the timeline for reaching this figure is undisclosed.

PNB’s private equity unit has a dedicated team for sourcing and reviewing funds, and a separate one for direct opportunities and co-investments. It also sets specific target allocations between buyouts – including separate categories for mid-market and large-caps – as well as growth, secondaries and some venture capital direct deals.

PNB’s private equity exposure was previously concentrated in Malaysia due to a focus on buying stakes in domestic companies. As PNB continues to diversify its portfolio, the private equity unit has invested in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with North America now accounting for about 60 percent of total commitments across the two existing investment programmes.

“Today, private equity is about 4.5 percent of the allocation; it was about 2 percent previously, and almost all of that was domestic,” Ramli said. “If I look at the private markets book today, it is majority outside of Malaysia already, just because a lot of the incremental deployment has been outside of Malaysia.”