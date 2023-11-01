Manulife Investment Management on investing in the power of nature

This article is sponsored by Manulife Investment Management

The crisis facing the world’s biodiversity has become front of mind for policymakers and ESG-conscious investors in recent years. Christoph Schumacher, global head of real assets, and Brian Kernohan, chief sustainability officer for private markets at Manulife Investment Management, tell Private Equity International that investing in natural capital – the world’s stock of natural resources – can achieve a range of positive impacts and create opportunities outside of traditional siloes. Finding ways to measure nature and produce more consistent data sets will, they say, be key to allowing natural capital investing to take off.

Why are we seeing a rise in natural capital investing?

Christoph Schumacher: The primary reason is that the risks arising from nature loss are becoming much better understood. Businesses, the public sector and financial institutions are increasingly recognising that the widespread decline of natural systems is eroding both intrinsic and monetary value, and this is mobilising an unprecedented global business response. Everyone understands that we must act. It forms part of our own fiduciary duty, and we’re seeing high demand from major institutional investors who want to have a positive impact on biodiversity in their portfolios.

In addition, if you have older assets that do not comply with environmental regulations, their value goes down and they risk becoming stranded assets. The investors we work with have a long-term view. They understand biodiversity is an area that’s likely to be heavily impacted by regulations in the future, so failing to implement a positive approach to biodiversity could be very significant for asset valuations.

Asset managers are beginning to come under pressure to demonstrate that they can achieve environmental net gain. That pressure is coming from larger institutional investors, as well as newer investors that have an impact mandate and want managers to demonstrate good performance on biodiversity. There’s also pressure from regulators, especially in Europe, with performance on biodiversity affecting whether a fund can be designated as an Article 8 or 9 fund under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

Brian Kernohan: The pandemic forced us to take notice of nature in a way that we never did before. Not only were some seminal works produced around that time that helped put nature on the map, but people began to understand that if the loss of nature continues, our society and economy will feel the consequences.

Last year’s COP15 UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, and the advent of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), signified that we need to address the climate and nature crises together. The TNFD – coming as a follow-up to the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, which is the gold standard for climate disclosures – sends a strong signal that investors must tackle nature loss as well as climate change.

The prominence of the financial community at COP15 was unlike anything I’ve seen before. That showed that we, as investors, understand the issue. It sent a message to governments that we’re going to be there with you as we make these important commitments to reverse nature loss.

How can natural capital investing generate opportunities outside of traditional approaches?

CS: I think natural capital has the potential to evolve into its own asset class, much as infrastructure emerged as an independent asset class in the 1990s. There are great opportunities. Private equity and infrastructure firms are looking at where they can make money and they’re going into natural capital. It’s already becoming a reality.

BK: As the world’s largest manager of natural capital assets – because of our investments in timberland and agriculture – we’re able to see not only the existing opportunities, but also more emergent themes. We can see opportunities that do not fit clearly into existing asset classes but can be considered natural capital investments in and of themselves.

That said, there are clearly opportunities for natural capital investing within well-established asset classes. In timberland, for example, natural capital assets can be used to store carbon and then generate high-quality carbon credits. We’re also looking at biodiversity credits as a form of mitigation banking on the properties we manage.

What are the greatest challenges for the future of natural capital investing?

CS: Access to good data is a key challenge. Even in traditional asset classes, it can be difficult to get hold of sustainability data, especially when moving into less established markets. Sourcing sustainability data can be very complicated, and it can also be very costly to comply with the demands for data from regulators and LPs.

It’s important that we build-up external platforms, ideally using global standards, so we don’t have fragmented demands coming from different investors and different regulators, with every asset manager using a different process. We’ve seen from other asset classes that it takes time to build up consistent systems of data collection. We’ll get there, but it will take time.

BK: What gets measured gets managed, as they say. We believe the ability to account for nature and natural capital is important and we’re a strong proponent of natural capital accounting as a process for doing that. We believe it has a lot of merits for putting nature on the balance sheet in a way that the financial community understands.

This is where the TNFD, and the ability to have a set of metrics, targets and disclosures around material nature-related dependencies, impacts and risks is a key element for scaling up natural capital investing. With consistent disclosure, it will be much easier to measure how managers perform when managing natural capital over time.

Can we agree on credible ways of measuring nature?

BK: I think so. I’m a wildlife biologist by training and so I’ve spent my whole career thinking about that question, and I’m optimistic that there are ways to do this. However, it should be stated that it’s a subject that’s inherently far more complex than climate change. There isn’t going to be a single metric that can be applied globally. Nature is not only very complex, it’s very local. Impacts and dependencies can look quite different from place to place. I don’t think there will be a one-size-fits-all approach for measuring nature.

If we forget how complicated and complex nature is, we’ll struggle to be innovative and to find the solutions that are going to be necessary to quantify and tackle nature loss. However, there is a lot of work going on around this. The work that we and others are doing on natural capital accounting is one way that we’re rolling up our sleeves and starting to dig into the data that is available.