MassPRIM adds new co-investment manager

The pension fund has approved a new co-investment manager and made commitments to two private equity funds.

Institution: Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board

Headquarters: Boston, US

AUM: $98.6 billion

Allocation to private equity: 17.2%

Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board (MassPRIM) recently added BlackFin Capital Partners as an approved co-investment manager and approved two commitments to private equity, as confirmed by a source at the pension.

The pension fund committed $150 million to American Securities Partners IX and $100m to BlackFin Financial Services Fund IV.

American Securities is a value-oriented manager specialising in the industrial sector. The firm also invests in business services, healthcare services and consumer sectors. Their latest flagship is seeking $7 billion. This is an existing relationship with PRIM having invested in four prior American Securities funds and two co-investments since 2018.

Founded in 2009, BlackFin Capital Partners is a private equity group focused on primarily investing in lower middle market asset light financial services businesses across Western Europe. This is a new relationship with MassPrim.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.