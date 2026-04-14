PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
MEAG-Warburg Pincus deal marks further shift in LP demand for defence
US managers are increasingly looking to apply their expertise in Europe as appetite for defence investment spreads in the region.
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US managers are increasingly looking to apply their expertise in Europe as appetite for defence investment spreads in the region.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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