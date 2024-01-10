Meet the Hong Kong firm managing one of Asia’s first AI funds

Myriad private equity managers are thinking about ways to incorporate artificial intelligence into their investments. Hong Kong-based asset manager VMS Group is taking that goal more literally.

The firm last month unveiled a joint venture with former SenseTime managing director Esther Wong that involves a private equity fund dedicated to AI investments. SenseTime is a partly state-owned AI company perhaps best known globally for its facial recognition software.

The 3Capital AGI Fund, which held a first close in December 2023, has so far gathered around $80 million, VMS partner Elton Cheung told Private Equity International.

“The first target is for us to go above $100 million, but at the same time, we don’t want to go crazy going to $200 million,” says Cheung. “We want to make sure that we have a final close sooner rather than later, then Esther and the team can focus on deployment.”

Wong, who will serve as chief investment officer of the fund, spent five years at SenseTime, most recently as managing director. Prior to that, she held senior positions in Barclays, China International Capital Corporation and BOCOM International.

VMS Group manages about $4.2 billion across private equity, real estate and structured finance strategies across Asia-Pacific and North America. Its latest fund, VMS Investment Fund II, closed on $350 million in 2018 and targets growth opportunities in healthcare, technology and consumer goods across Asia-Pacific, according to PEI data. VMS has also seeded other asset managers through strategic partnerships in venture capital and hedge fund strategies.

The 3Capital AGI Fund is not VMS Group’s first venture into the AI space, having already backed in 2018 China’s Pony.AI, an autonomous driving technology company. The new fund will be geographically agnostic, though it has already completed investments in China and Southeast Asia.

Cheung says VMS is targeting a final close for the fund in 2024; current LPs include large family offices in Asia. “We are in the mode of going to further fundraising outside of our core client base. We’ll be in Europe in a couple of weeks. We’ll be attending Davos World Economic Forum, and we’ll be speaking to European investors, family offices, etc.”

The fund will initially prioritise AI infrastructure, Wong adds. “Think about when people first discovered oil – we want to be the person who digs oil and sells the shovel. There is actually a massive insufficiency and inadequate supply of this shovel – we call it [Artificial Intelligence Data Centre]. It’s basically the power plan for AI.”

The strategy will also focus on AI application opportunities, an area that Wong believes requires first-hand industry experience to identify winners from a large pool of start-ups.

“The application layer is a little bit tricky in the sense that a lot of application came out and you actually do not know which one is going to win in the end,” notes Wong. “A lot of start-ups claim they know how to do it, but from knowing how to do it to marrying it into the industry is a completely different story. My previous experience has taught me a lot of lessons and I can draw from those lessons to make sure who are the actual winners.”

VMS Group is not the only firm trying to capture the explosive growth of AI. Other AI-dedicated funds include Ashton Kutcher’s $265.8 million Sound Ventures AI Fund and Japan’s DeepCore AI Focused Fund. According to the Artificial Intelligence Index Report 2023 published by Stanford University, global private investment in AI reached $91.9 billion in 2022 – 18 times greater than it was in 2013.