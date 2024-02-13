Share A- A+ 100%

In 2018, Nick Hofer founded BFA Family Offices with a distinct mission: to serve the individuals who have built wealth in private markets, as well as the entrepreneurs they back.

The idea of BFA Family Offices stemmed from Hofer’s years of experience with private wealth clients during his tenure in various executive roles at the wealth management firm Boston Private, which was acquired by SVB Financial Group in 2021. Prior to launching BFA, Hofer identified a gap in the wealth management industry: high-net-worth individuals with primarily illiquid assets were often ineligible to access wealth managers’ services because their liquid assets failed to meet minimum AUM requirements.

Speaking to Private Equity International, he describes thinking, “There’s got to be a way to deliver wealth management without having the minimum AUM.”

With that conviction in mind, he established a multifamily office with a unique pricing model. The firm, previously known as Boston Family Advisors, charges clients based on the services they receive, instead of their AUM. As part of this model, private equity investments incur higher fees than public equities because the former require more effort.

The firm also provides estate planning, financial education and other wealth management services.

“The goal was to try to eliminate as many, if not all, conflicts of interests,” Hofer says. “How you deliver the services and the complexity of them should drive the cost, not the other way around.”

It has proved to be a fruitful model. Over the past five years, the firm has grown organically to serve 37 family offices whose balance sheet assets total north of $3 billion. Its clients typically allocate between $500,000-$5 million in a single or pooled investment ticket to private market assets, including private equity, venture capital and real estate, Hofer says.

In November, the firm rebranded as BFA Family Offices as part of a plan to create an in-house subsidiary to offer investment vehicles for its clients. It also launched BFA Trust Services, which offers legacy and estate stewardship.

Investing in emerging managers

As a firm serving entrepreneurs and private market investors, BFA Family Offices is committed to supporting emerging managers.

The firm’s inaugural investment vehicle, BFA Private Opportunities Fund I, invests in emerging venture and private equity managers. The fund was launched in 2021 with a target size of $10 million, according to PEI data. It was expected to have closed in the fourth quarter of last year.

BFA is particularly interested in emerging managers that are sector-specific, according to chief investment officer Warren Gibbon.

“The reason for that is we think investing is generally a pretty hard business, and it’s probably getting tougher to generate outperformance rather than just benchmark performance,” he says. “We are very focused on that value-add component of return. We think one of the best ways to get that is… to be focused on one specific area of the market.”

Track record matters in the manager selection process, Gibbon says. The best-fit managers are those who have left a reputable investment firm to start their own funds.

“We are looking for managers who have shown some real success… and are hungry to continue to show outperformance,” Gibbon adds. “They have real desire to grow as a firm and to put up exceptional investment returns on behalf of their LPs.”

Compared to managers at bigger and more established investment firms, those who have spun out to start their own shops tend to work harder and try to exploit their expertise more aggressively, he says.

Besides track records, another important trait that Gibbon seeks from such managers is humility. “It’s very easy to underplay the advantages and benefits of being in a larger group when you spin out on your own,” he says. “It’s human nature to attribute the success to your skills as an investor, not to some other advantages you had, [like] the fact that you were at a large platform with a lot of resources, access to dealflow [and] the ability to bring high-quality partners to the deal.”

Gibbon is on the lookout for managers who both recognise this issue and know how to tackle it at work. For example, such managers should be proficient in addressing compliance and regulatory concerns, tasks usually handled by dedicated departments in well-established firms. Moreover, they should be mindful of not overextending themselves by taking on excessive board roles in companies they invest in, he says.

Eyes on interest rates

Interest rates play a key role in how BFA advises clients on investments. In the private equity space, buyout strategies are more likely to be hit by higher rates than growth equity or early-stage investments, according to Gibbon.

“[We have] more of a bias towards the early-stage venture because valuations have come down in the past 12 months,” Gibbon says. “We think that bodes well for the next few years in terms of the ability for GPs to invest in great [early-stage] business at better valuations.”

Buyout strategies are more susceptible to the impact of higher interest rates due to their reliance on heavy borrowing. The trade-off between the increased cost of debt and the benefits of using leverage to achieve higher returns is still unfolding in the buyout space, he adds.

Gibbon notes that BFA’s clients have generally adopted a more conservative outlook for returns in the high-rate environment, anticipating lower yields than those they have experienced in recent years.

“Our clients are on the cautious side right now,” he says. “We think that makes sense because… we haven’t seen what the intermediate-term impacts of these changes are going to be. Companies, individuals and investors are in the adjustment period to figure out how they run businesses and how things are going to play out at these higher rates.”

Surging interest rates have signalled a regime shift in the financial market and affected BFA’s strategies for renewing commitments with private market managers.

“We want to re-underwrite investments for today’s environment and not for an environment for 10 years ago,” Gibbon says. “That may mean that we are not re-upping with some people and making new investments with those we haven’t invested with previously.”