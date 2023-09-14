Share A- A+ 100%

When it comes to private markets, longer isn’t always better – particularly for less established LPs.

Landmark Family Office is one such investor. The Hong Kong-based multifamily office was incorporated in March 2022 and started operating in January this year. It is targeting clients with a net worth of $30 million to $1 billion, for whom it will create and invest customised mandates.

Like many LPs in its position, Landmark is acutely aware of the need to pick strategies with shorter paths to liquidity.

“Secondary is an opportunity at the moment,” chief investment officer Andrew Sharrock told Private Equity International. “Such as an existing fund that may be a couple of years in, people who need liquidity are getting out, they need to sell their LP.”

With private equity exits drying up in 2023, GPs are seeking alternate ways to deliver liquidity to their cash-strapped LPs. Landmark sees these as an opportunity to access quality assets that are more mature than those in traditional primary funds.

“If I can get into an existing fund that has a good track record with a manager who’s done a couple of funds, I kind of would just rather do that because the harvest time is a lot less,” Sharrock noted.

In terms of investment allocations, Landmark looks at clients’ wealth “holistically”. It plans their exposure to alternatives based on their individual lifestyles and needs. “If they’re going to buy a house in 12 months, we’ll just probably buy short-term treasury, get like 5.3 percent return,” said Sharrock, who co-chairs the investment committee with the chief executive.

As a result, private credit vehicles with a five-year horizon also hit the sweet spot for Landmark.

“At the moment probably with certain private credit returns you can get, the structuring is more appealing, especially with my background in structured products,” Sharrock added. “You’ll know the timelines and there are layers of protection, insurance wrappers and all that stuff, I think some of the returns you’re getting with good structural protections is pretty attractive.”

Within private credit, Landmark looks for niche GPs with expertise in a particular field rather than generalists. Of particular interest is litigation financing, where an investor that is unconnected to the case pays its legal fees; if the case is successful, the investor is paid from the proceeds, otherwise, the investor will not get any return on the investment.

“We go very niche, I don’t want to fund ambulance chasers, we’re not interested in that,” said Sharrock. “If you’ve got personal history in litigation – you don’t have to be a lawyer, but maybe you’ve worked in consultancy firm that has worked in that space before.”

Landmark, for its part, is seeking experienced fund managers with a track record of navigating down cycles. “They [have] got to have at least a couple years minimum, like three years ideally,” Sharrock added. “I think many managers probably haven’t gone through enough cycles in one or two years because maybe you need 10 years to go through a proper cycle. It depends on the product you’re investing in, sometimes products are actually not cycle-specific.”

Flexibility and exit-ability are particularly important for Landmark, with shorter harvest periods better-suited to the lifestyles and needs of individual investors. “I think it’s always good to have the optionality, the option to get out after five years,” Sharrock noted.

Access all areas

Sharrock joined Landmark in January after a 20-year stint at State Street, where he was most recently APAC regional treasurer and APAC portfolio manager, according to his LinkedIn.

The difference in accessibility between his current and former employers is tangible when interacting with potential GP relationships, he said. “I get disappointed with the fees and charges and access to private markets. I get frustrated because I’m used to institutional immediate access.”

Though family investors may not write cheques as sizable as institutional investors, GPs are increasingly catering to this client base as fundraising from more traditional channels becomes more challenging. Converting these conversations into commitments is, however, something of an art.

“If someone knows their niche really well and they’ve pre-empted questions from us as clients, saying we’ve designed this structural protection, then that’s really good,” said Sharrock. “We also look at how they underwrite or do their own due diligence.”

Sharrock stressed that access to all types of investments should be offered to investors “on an even playing field” given its growth relative to the public markets. According to a recent white paper from Partners Group’s executive chairman Steffen Meister, private markets assets under management are expected to triple from $10 trillion in 2020 to $30 trillion by the end of the next market cycle.

“It should be more open, available maybe to more people, rather than just high-net-worth,” Sharrock said. “[There are] huge funds, hundreds of billion-dollar funds now, and they’re going around buying private equity or they’re taking public assets private, which can also be another potential problem in the long term that is there a diminishing pool of public assets.”

According to EY’s Q2 PE report, take-private deals accounted for 68 percent of PE deals in Q1 2023 and 42 percent in Q2, compared with an average of 20 percent in a typical year.

Family planning

Landmark was founded by chief executive Cameron Harvey, who previously held senior roles at BNP Paribas, UBS, Macquarie Bank and, most recently, Raffles Family Office. “My original plan was to set up a family office for my own family’s wealth and then also to manage those clients that I’ve had relationships with for many years in my private banking career,” Harvey told PEI.

Leveraging his experience at private banks, Harvey hopes to address service gaps that typically arise in conventional wealth management institutions – such as less well-tailored investment portfolios.

“Typically, the [private bank] clients are really only having one to two people max there managing their wealth: it’s really up to that relationship manager, for example, to do the analysis, to create and monitor the portfolio, while also spending time out with prospects and clients building their client base, and there’s a lot of administrative work that goes on and so forth,” he said.

“Not saying they [large banks] don’t do a good job, but I think clients should be asking themselves – even when they’re going to a large bank which has a great brand – do they know who is managing their wealth, what their roles are and are they able to directly access and communicate with those people effectively?”

Landmark currently employs seven people across Hong Kong and Sydney, and is looking to expand into Singapore and Dubai over the next year. Despite these growth plans, it will not be seeking clients en masse.

“We plan to only have a maximum of 30 to 50 clients ever,” Harvey noted. “We want to be quite nimble, agile, focused and dedicated to that pool of clients – just focusing on smaller number of clients with a larger net worth.”