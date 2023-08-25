NC Treasury commits $300m to PE

Institution: North Carolina State Treasury

Headquarters: Raleigh, US

AUM: $115.09 billion

Allocation to private equity: 5.41%

North Carolina State Treasury announced Q2 commitments totalling $300 million in its August investment committee meeting.

The public pension committed $150 million each to Hg Titan 2 and Harvest Partners IX. Launched in July 2022, Hg Titan 2 is a credit fund targeting the TMT sector in North America and Europe.

Harvest Partners‘ ninth flagship buyout fund is currently fundraising with a target of $5.3 billion. With $3.91 billion raised, the vehicle has a diversified sector focus within North American markets.

As of June 2023, North Carolina State Treasury’s buyout portfolio was valued at $2.13 billion, growth portfolio at $1.24 billion, special situations at $2.23 billion and fund of funds at $627 million.

The Raleigh-based pension fund has $115.1 billion in assets under management. It currently allocates 5.41 percent of its portfolio towards private equity, against a target of 7 percent.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.